Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $45.77 Million Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 685,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,817 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.18% of Realty Income worth $45,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at $423,000. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 17,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 9,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $71.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.68, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $71.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.33.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a jul 21 dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2355 per share. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 83.48%.

In other Realty Income news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on O shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.17.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

