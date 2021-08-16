Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $46.70 Million Stock Holdings in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,424,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910,173 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.48% of SelectQuote worth $46,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLQT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SelectQuote during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SelectQuote during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in SelectQuote during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in SelectQuote by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in SelectQuote during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLQT opened at $13.70 on Monday. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.59 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.10.

SLQT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. SelectQuote presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.71.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

