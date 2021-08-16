Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $49.55 Million Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,565 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of ResMed worth $49,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in ResMed by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,242 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ResMed by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in ResMed by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in ResMed by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.05, for a total transaction of $695,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $307,809.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,774 shares of company stock valued at $7,990,511 over the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. CLSA raised ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ResMed from $223.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.67.

NYSE:RMD opened at $275.10 on Monday. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.72 and a 1-year high of $278.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $250.91. The company has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a PE ratio of 84.91, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.30.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 28.03%. The business had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.27%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

