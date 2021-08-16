Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 413,820 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 26,467 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.17% of Best Buy worth $47,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BBY shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Best Buy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.65.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $113.78 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.51. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.93 and a 12-month high of $128.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $77,548.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,893.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total value of $537,195.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,310 shares of company stock valued at $20,992,794 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

