Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,986 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.19% of Qorvo worth $41,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QRVO. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Qorvo by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 3,157.1% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.68.

QRVO opened at $188.36 on Monday. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $112.03 and a one year high of $201.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.38. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $351,256.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,241 shares in the company, valued at $8,876,344. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.28, for a total value of $102,830.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,700 shares in the company, valued at $30,515,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,250 shares of company stock worth $3,907,675 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

