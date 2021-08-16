Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 34.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 822,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,152 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.33% of Alliant Energy worth $45,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LNT. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 127,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 11,164 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 903,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,918,000 after buying an additional 487,216 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 132,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,187,000 after buying an additional 8,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,147,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,128,000 after buying an additional 199,220 shares during the last quarter. 72.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $61.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.12. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $45.99 and a 12 month high of $61.22. The company has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 18.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Mizuho upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank lowered Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

