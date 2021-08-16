Alliancebernstein L.P. Invests $45.06 Million in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 645,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,057,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.65% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VONG. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 280.0% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 9,865,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,835,000 after buying an additional 7,269,524 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 330.8% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,001,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,054 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 394.3% in the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 251,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,540,000 after purchasing an additional 200,400 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 317.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 132,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,288,000 after purchasing an additional 101,011 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 403.9% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 106,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,408,000 after purchasing an additional 85,056 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG opened at $72.93 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $52.50 and a 52 week high of $73.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.107 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%.

