Alliancebernstein L.P. Makes New Investment in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST)

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,613,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,942,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.43% of LifeStance Health Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

In other LifeStance Health Group news, major shareholder Summit Partners Growth Equity sold 1,140,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $19,403,375.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several research firms have commented on LFST. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Monday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Monday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. LifeStance Health Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

Shares of LifeStance Health Group stock opened at $13.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $29.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.03.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.16). On average, equities research analysts expect that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

