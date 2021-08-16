Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 10,422 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 421,112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,422 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.14% of Yum! Brands worth $48,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 964.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on YUM. Argus boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.15.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total transaction of $158,160.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,606.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $548,766.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,890 shares in the company, valued at $6,388,047.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,273 shares of company stock worth $5,677,791. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YUM opened at $134.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.08 and a 12 month high of $135.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.50.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 10th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

