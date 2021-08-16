Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 113,343 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 774,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,343 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 3.05% of ArcBest worth $45,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 37.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 16,860 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 159.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,915,000 after acquiring an additional 113,970 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in ArcBest in the first quarter worth $632,000. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARCB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. Truist Securities lowered their price target on ArcBest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Vertical Research raised ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ArcBest from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on ArcBest from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ArcBest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.91.

ArcBest stock opened at $69.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.79. ArcBest Co. has a one year low of $28.52 and a one year high of $93.96.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $949.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.98 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 9.91%.

In other news, insider Daniel E. Loe sold 8,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total value of $703,680.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,035,713.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen E. Gorman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $600,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,368. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,196 shares of company stock valued at $2,696,790. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

