Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 191,474 Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,244,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191,474 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.35% of Relay Therapeutics worth $45,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,798,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,322,000 after buying an additional 641,756 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,429,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,553,000 after purchasing an additional 228,714 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,931,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,767,000 after purchasing an additional 521,987 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,505,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,031,000 after purchasing an additional 731,517 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,379,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,689,000 after purchasing an additional 88,977 shares during the period. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

RLAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.40.

Shares of RLAY stock opened at $33.03 on Monday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.44 and a 52-week high of $64.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.29.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($1.62). Sell-side analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 32,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,242 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,668. Corporate insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.