Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 4,957 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Roku worth $44,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Roku by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Roku from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $449.76.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $357.59 on Monday. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.36 and a 52 week high of $490.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $406.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.04 and a beta of 1.78.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $331,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,749,997. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,637 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.41, for a total value of $887,113.17. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 377,276 shares of company stock valued at $150,499,865. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

