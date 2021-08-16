Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 559,545 Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 627.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 648,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 559,545 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 4.34% of Genesco worth $41,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GCO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Genesco during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Genesco by 2,840.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Genesco by 860.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Genesco during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Genesco during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kathleen Mason sold 460 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $27,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,988. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GCO. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Genesco from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of Genesco stock opened at $58.67 on Monday. Genesco Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.67 and a 1 year high of $66.00. The stock has a market cap of $877.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.32. Genesco had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $538.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.65) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genesco Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genesco Profile

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

