Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 97,842 Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,598,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,842 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 3.45% of Magnachip Semiconductor worth $38,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MX. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 880.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 215.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MX opened at $19.05 on Monday. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $11.57 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.69. The firm has a market cap of $884.89 million, a PE ratio of 2.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.02.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 65.76% and a return on equity of 9.06%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet cut shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

