Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 532,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,017 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Consolidated Edison worth $38,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ED. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 59.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $77.74 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.67. The stock has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.17. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $83.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.39%. As a group, analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.16%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ED shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

