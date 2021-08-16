Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 65.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 784,483 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.61% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $47,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RGA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 20.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,636,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,278,000 after buying an additional 281,277 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter valued at about $30,767,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 28,458.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 216,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,322,000 after buying an additional 216,000 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 48.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 448,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,519,000 after buying an additional 146,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 1,734.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,217,000 after buying an additional 136,646 shares in the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. lowered their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 3,000 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total value of $365,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $118.96 on Monday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $90.05 and a 1 year high of $134.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.65. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 3.84%. Analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.14%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.