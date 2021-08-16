Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 114,356 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 42.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,617 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 114,356 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.21% of Coupa Software worth $40,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 650.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Coupa Software by 43.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coupa Software by 175.0% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Coupa Software by 676.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COUP. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.50.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $208,997.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,398.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert Glenn sold 1,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total transaction of $295,109.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,049.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 73,288 shares of company stock valued at $16,694,992 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software stock opened at $213.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.02 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $236.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1 year low of $204.55 and a 1 year high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $166.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.75 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

