Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 25,422 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 242,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,422 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.15% of McKesson worth $46,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,379,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,550,000 after buying an additional 409,378 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,636,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,343,000 after buying an additional 434,162 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,878,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,947,000 after buying an additional 64,254 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 0.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,855,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,911,000 after purchasing an additional 16,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 10.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,442,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,425,000 after purchasing an additional 232,431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.13.

McKesson stock opened at $198.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.57. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $141.32 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The company has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.89.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total value of $2,927,489.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,489.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total value of $27,486.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,219.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,087 shares of company stock valued at $4,051,116 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

