Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 29,480 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,405 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,480 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.23% of PTC worth $38,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PTC. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PTC in the first quarter worth $220,629,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of PTC by 34.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,358,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,657,000 after purchasing an additional 602,850 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the first quarter worth $78,945,000. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in shares of PTC by 62.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 960,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,144,000 after purchasing an additional 370,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of PTC by 612.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 353,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,710,000 after purchasing an additional 304,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total transaction of $1,997,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 666,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,793,595.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $664,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,750 shares of company stock worth $2,896,760 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PTC. TheStreet downgraded PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on PTC in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on PTC in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.08.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $132.01 on Monday. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.36 and a fifty-two week high of $153.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.00.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.82%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Company Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

