Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 38,993 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 374,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,993 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of Hilton Worldwide worth $45,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.83.

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $122.21 on Monday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.48 and a 12 month high of $136.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.29. The company has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. On average, analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

