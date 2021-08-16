Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 720,200 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 68.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 336,649 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 720,200 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.25% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $39,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CHKP. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 151.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 70.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. 58.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CHKP shares. OTR Global raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $123.73 on Monday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $109.07 and a 12-month high of $139.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.65.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 39.90%. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

