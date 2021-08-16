Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 8,741 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,741 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.12% of Okta worth $40,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Okta by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Okta by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Okta by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 43,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Okta by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Okta by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. 65.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Okta in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Okta in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Okta in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Okta in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Okta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.91.

Shares of OKTA opened at $235.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $239.98. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $185.05 and a one year high of $294.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a PE ratio of -96.26 and a beta of 0.97.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. The company had revenue of $251.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.30, for a total value of $3,403,373.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,034,886.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $19,835,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,400 shares of company stock valued at $34,074,440. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

