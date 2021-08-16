Alliancebernstein L.P. Takes $43.50 Million Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 376,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $43,500,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.32% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,999,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 39,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $117.24 on Monday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.78 and a twelve month high of $122.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.36.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

