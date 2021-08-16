Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 469,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 89,105 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.14% of Eversource Energy worth $37,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 53.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total value of $54,868.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,626 shares of company stock valued at $1,294,013 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $90.44 on Monday. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $76.64 and a twelve month high of $96.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.31.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 9.27%. As a group, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

