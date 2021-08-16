Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,883 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.13% of PACCAR worth $41,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PACCAR by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in PACCAR by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $81.14 on Monday. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $79.24 and a 1-year high of $103.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several research firms have commented on PCAR. Vertical Research upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.08.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

