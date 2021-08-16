Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,635 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,395 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.19% of Waters worth $39,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Waters during the 1st quarter worth $1,744,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 270,348 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,886,000 after acquiring an additional 10,427 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 21,994 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,250,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WAT. Evercore ISI upgraded Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.64.

Shares of WAT opened at $405.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $364.66. Waters Co. has a one year low of $187.31 and a one year high of $405.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. The firm has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.80.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. Waters had a return on equity of 387.10% and a net margin of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.43, for a total value of $1,593,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total value of $369,476.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,764,191.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,161 shares of company stock valued at $3,938,197. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.