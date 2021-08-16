Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.

ALIZY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Commerzbank upgraded Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Allianz stock opened at $23.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Allianz has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $26.85. The firm has a market cap of $97.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.92.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

