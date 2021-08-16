AllSafe (ASAFE) Market Cap Reaches $298,076.23

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded down 13.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0326 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. AllSafe has a market cap of $298,076.23 and approximately $33.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00064596 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000682 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About AllSafe

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

