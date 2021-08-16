AllSafe (ASAFE) Trading Down 1.5% Over Last 7 Days

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Over the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. AllSafe has a total market cap of $298,076.23 and approximately $33.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0326 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AllSafe alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00064596 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000682 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AllSafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllSafe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.