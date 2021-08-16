Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) CEO John Maraganore Sells 33,979 Shares

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.78, for a total value of $6,788,324.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of ALNY traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $196.78. The stock had a trading volume of 659,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,335. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.29 and a 52 week high of $209.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.53. The company has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.67 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 128.96% and a negative return on equity of 88.43%. The business had revenue of $220.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.67) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 112.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALNY. Piper Sandler downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,631,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,988,931,000 after acquiring an additional 81,828 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,224,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,733,319,000 after acquiring an additional 149,896 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,012,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,272,473,000 after acquiring an additional 288,765 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,414,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $917,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,784,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $472,103,000 after acquiring an additional 154,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.