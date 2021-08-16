Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) Price Tops $1.14

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Over the last seven days, Alpaca Finance has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. Alpaca Finance has a total market cap of $161.33 million and approximately $37.42 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpaca Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $1.14 or 0.00002458 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00054761 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.59 or 0.00135050 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.76 or 0.00159154 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004053 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,442.11 or 1.00205954 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.68 or 0.00924943 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,181.39 or 0.06864330 BTC.

Alpaca Finance Profile

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

Buying and Selling Alpaca Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpaca Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpaca Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpaca Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

