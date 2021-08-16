Alpha Finance Lab Price Tops $0.93 (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be bought for approximately $0.93 or 0.00002052 BTC on popular exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a market cap of $378.73 million and approximately $74.76 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Alpha Finance Lab alerts:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00054318 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002833 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00012958 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003366 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

ALPHA is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 406,330,126 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Finance Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Finance Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.