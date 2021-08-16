Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Trimmed by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,315 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 4.7% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $296,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $50,000. 29.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.98, for a total transaction of $6,815,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,882 shares in the company, valued at $13,363,786.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 18 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,709.69, for a total value of $48,774.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 451,863 shares of company stock valued at $284,497,177 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2,769.90. The stock had a trading volume of 50,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,632. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,618.74. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,406.55 and a twelve month high of $2,800.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

