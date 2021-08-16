Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,656 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.9% of HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 18.9% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 80.0% in the first quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL traded down $25.35 on Monday, hitting $2,729.20. 35,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,197. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,550.36. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,402.15 and a twelve month high of $2,765.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Mizuho increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

