Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Increased by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,373 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.2% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 22,787.8% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 350,477 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $595,998,000. Clarus Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 203,152.0% in the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 249,877 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 16.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,436,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,963,189,000 after acquiring an additional 197,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 101.2% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 380,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $784,586,000 after acquiring an additional 191,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

GOOGL traded down $7.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $2,747.20. 49,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,197. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,550.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,402.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2,765.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

