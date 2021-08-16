AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 15,761 VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 1,154.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 6,605 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, HYA Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 39,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 5,422 shares during the period.

VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $63.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.61. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 1-year low of $59.01 and a 1-year high of $63.98.

