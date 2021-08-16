AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 290.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 64.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 347.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $132.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.22. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.92 and a fifty-two week high of $134.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

