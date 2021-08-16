AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 12,125 Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 17,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,495,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,364,000 after purchasing an additional 17,658 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 190,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth $6,081,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ICE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.50.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $116.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $65.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.73. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.41 and a 1 year high of $122.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.56.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. As a group, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $240,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $74,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,057 shares of company stock worth $13,019,374. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

