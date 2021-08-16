AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,163 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 45,286 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 626 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.93.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total value of $6,791,207.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 494,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,302,979.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $4,457,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,264,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,511,634.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 344,333 shares of company stock valued at $30,618,842. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMD opened at $110.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $122.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.75.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

