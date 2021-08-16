AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $1.43 Million Stake in Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL) by 37.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,152 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned about 0.56% of Inspire 100 ETF worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIBL. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspire 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Well Done LLC increased its holdings in Inspire 100 ETF by 40.4% in the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in Inspire 100 ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Inspire 100 ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Inspire 100 ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 264,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,309,000 after buying an additional 18,189 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Inspire 100 ETF stock opened at $44.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.93. Inspire 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $31.74 and a 12-month high of $44.51.

