AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD) by 40.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,862 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned about 0.80% of Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBD. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 11,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF in the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 349,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,053,000 after buying an additional 15,765 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBD opened at $26.34 on Monday. Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $27.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.33.

