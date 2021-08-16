AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Increases Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LQD. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,001,000. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 25,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 25,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 55,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,267,000 after buying an additional 6,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 148.8% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 446,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,113,000 after buying an additional 267,250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $135.08 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.57. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $127.91 and a 12-month high of $138.52.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

