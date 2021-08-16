AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 92.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,228 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,646,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,406 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 816.2% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 860,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,661,000 after buying an additional 766,639 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 249.7% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 961,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,753,000 after buying an additional 686,854 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,736,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,797,000 after buying an additional 633,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 33.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,481,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,051,000 after buying an additional 621,421 shares in the last quarter. 67.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,427,785.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

KMB stock opened at $136.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $158.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.43.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

