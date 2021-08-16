AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Invests $1.76 Million in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 150.0% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000.

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $120.10 on Monday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $81.33 and a 52-week high of $159.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.53.

