AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Purchases 15,292 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 151.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,292 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 7,127.8% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,565,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,500,000 after buying an additional 5,488,375 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,204,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,654,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464,991 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Citigroup by 21.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,410,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,277 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth about $154,587,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 29.1% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 9,299,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,521,000 after buying an additional 2,095,661 shares during the period. 70.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE C opened at $73.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $148.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.37. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.49 and a twelve month high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

C has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.97.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.