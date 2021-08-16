AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,767 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 324.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,275.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 55 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $498.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $490.66. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $321.77 and a twelve month high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

