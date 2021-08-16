Alphr finance Hits Market Cap of $1.35 Million (ALPHR)

Alphr finance (CURRENCY:ALPHR) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 16th. Alphr finance has a market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alphr finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00001913 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Alphr finance has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Alphr finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00056242 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.02 or 0.00134058 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.53 or 0.00158942 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003947 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,261.95 or 1.00004121 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.05 or 0.00918825 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $315.15 or 0.00681257 BTC.

About Alphr finance

Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,524,225 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance

Alphr finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphr finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alphr finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alphr finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alphr finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alphr finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.