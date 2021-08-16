Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a decrease of 37.3% from the July 15th total of 37,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 146,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINE stock opened at $19.20 on Monday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52-week low of $13.30 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The firm has a market cap of $216.96 million, a PE ratio of 120.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.33.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 0.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

PINE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.24 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research set a $19.25 target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.37.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

