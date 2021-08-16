ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 138,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,326 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 6.60% of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF worth $13,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,037,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at about $920,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 155.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 144,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Finally, Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at about $206,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EQL opened at $103.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.84. ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $74.57 and a 52-week high of $103.42.

