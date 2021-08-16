Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Hits New 52-Week High at $72.55

Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $72.55 and last traded at $72.32, with a volume of 7292 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.11.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. William Blair upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -801.22 and a beta of 1.50.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 1,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 516 shares of the software’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 18.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,733 shares of the software’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.41% of the company’s stock.
Altair Engineering Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALTR)
Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.
