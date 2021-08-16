Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Hits New 52-Week High at $72.55

Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $72.55 and last traded at $72.32, with a volume of 7292 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.11.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. William Blair upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -801.22 and a beta of 1.50.

In related news, insider Brett R. Chouinard sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total value of $343,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 19,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total value of $1,168,767.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 423,009 shares of company stock valued at $28,305,398. 25.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 1,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 516 shares of the software’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 18.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,733 shares of the software’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.